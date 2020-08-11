Indians’ Clevinger apologizes after breaking team’s COVID-19 protocol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ Pitcher Mike Clevinger issued a public apology after breaking the team’s COVID-19 protocol.

He joined teammate Zach Plesac by venturing out of the team hotel in Chicago last weekend.

After it was learned that Plesac had broken team rules and sent home, Clevinger remained with the team. He flew home with teammates and coaches, risking potential infection of at-risk to high-risk individuals within the organization.

Tuesday Clevinger issued the following apology statement:

“There is an implicit trust that each of my teammates share as we navigate a season during this pandemic, and I broke that trust. In Chicago, I made the mistake of violating the protocols but the biggest mistake of all was not immediately coming clean to my teammates. I owe them better. I now realize that by even exposing myself to just one person more than necessary, I am putting myself, my teammates, the guys I compete against, the umpires, the staff, the Indians organization as well as the Game that I love at risk. There is no excuse for my actions, and I can only take responsibility and learn from my mistakes. Moving forward, I promise my actions will reflect a full understanding of the protocols set in place while I continue my passion for competing for the incredible Indians’ fans and the City that I adore.” Mike Clevinger – Cleveland Indians

Clevinger and Plesac will now quarantine for at least three days and undergo testing. The team placed both on the restricted list Tuesday.