Indians claim outfielder off waivers from Miami

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Cardinal Mooney Senior Shortstop Ethan Shaw will continue his baseball career in the Division I college ranks at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina.

"I've always wanted to play baseball down south. They were looking for a shortstop, and it's aChristian school," Shaw said. "It's also a great academic school, so it's a really good fit for me."

Shaw has been a starter since his freshman seasons, as well as a key contributor.

"Baseball is 24-7 with him. He's a bonified four-tool player, and I expect him to play beyondcollege — he's just that good," said Cardinal Mooney Head Baseball Coach Al Franceschelli.

"We've had a handful of players play professional baseball — Mark Malaska, who played for the2004 World Series champion Red Sox, being one of them — and Ethan is as good as any ofthem. He's a really good kid, and he works very hard — and he's an independent worker."

For now, Shaw is focused on preparing for his senior season.

"Cardinal Mooney is a very special place, and I'll never forget the bonds we all made," Shaw said."We still have a lot of work to do — we have a very good team this year, and we've all beenworking very hard to get ready for it."