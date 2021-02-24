Indians claim outfielder off waivers from Miami

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians have claimed Outfielder Harold Ramirez off waivers from the Miami Marlins.
The 26-year old made his Major League Debut in 2019, batting .276 as a rookie. His career average is .274 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, and 51 RBI’s.
He tested positive for COVID-19 last season, returning to the Marlins in the final month of the season. He suffered a hamstring injury upon his return and never returned to the active roster.
In eight minor league seasons, Ramirez has posted a career average of .303. He does have one minor league option remaining.
To make room on the roster, Pitcher Jordan Humphreys was designated for assignment.