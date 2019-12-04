Indians’ Carlos Carrasco named American League Comeback Player of the Year

Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year

Major League Baseball made the announcement on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, and ended up missing three months of the season while undergoing treatment.

The right-hander returned to the Indians late last season, pitching out of the bullpen.

Carrasco is the second Cleveland Indian to win the award, joining Cliff Lee who won back in 2008.