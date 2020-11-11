Indians’ Bieber wins American League Cy Young Award

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians' ace Pitcher Shane Bieber was named the 2020 Cy Young Award winner in the American League.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ ace Pitcher Shane Bieber was named the 2020 Cy Young Award winner in the American League.

Bieber was the unanimous winner as voted upon by the Baseball Writers of America, receiving all thirty first place votes. He is the first unanimous winner since Clayton Kershaw won the award back in 2014.

He led Major League Baseball in wins, ERA, and strikeouts, claiming the pitching Triple Crown for MLB.

The Indians now have six Cy Young Awards in franchise history: Gaylord Perry (1972), CC Sabathia (2007), Cliff Lee (2008), and Corey Kluber (2014, 2017).

This season, Bieber won eight games with a total of 122 strikeouts, posting a 1.63 ERA.

The 25-yard old set a record by becoming the fastest pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in a season, doing so in just 62 1/3 innings of work.