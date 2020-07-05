Indians’ bench coach Brad Mills opting out of 2020 season

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona and Brad Mills are seen in the dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 4-3. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Indians' bench coach Brad Mills is opting out of the 2020 season, but it isn't because of coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills is opting out of the 2020 season according to manager Terry Francona.

Francona made the announcement Sunday at the end of his virtual press conference.

“I think it was agonizing for him to leave home,” Francona said. “I think it was agonizing for him to leave here. But I know in my heart he made the right decision. If there’s ever a bittersweet moment, it was saying goodbye to him yesterday, because I care about him enough that I know where he needs to be. But also, he’s been, I don’t know if it’s my left or right hand, whichever one is better, that’s the one he’s been.”

Mills’ 18-month grandson died tragically in February and he does not want to spend time away from his family.

He was entering his sixth season with the team. He has also spent time on Francona’s staff in Philadelphia and Boston.