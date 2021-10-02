Indians beat Rangers 9-6 to clinch second in A.L. Central

Cleveland Indians Austin Hedges (17) is greeted by Andres Gimenez (0) after scoring on a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered, Jose Ramirez drove in three runs and rookie Eli Morgan won his third straight start as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6.

The Indians clinched second place in the AL Central and must win their two remaining games to avoid their first losing record since 2012.

Hedges homered in the four-run third inning, and Bradley did so in the five-run fourth. Nathaniel Lowe, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino homered for the Rangers.

