Indians beat Cubs 4-0, lose Civale to finger injury

From left to right, Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak, Josh Naylor and catcher Rene Rivera celebrate their win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) – Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor homered, helping the Cleveland Indians overcome the loss of Aaron Civale during a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, exited with two out in the fifth inning because of a right middle finger injury.

The Indians moved within two games of the idle White Sox for the top spot in the AL Central.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games, and shortstop Javier Báez was pulled by manager David Ross after he made an embarrassing mental mistake.