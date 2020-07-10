Indians back on the field; Bieber strikes out eight in intra-squad game

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) - The Rams finished with a .500-record a year ago - for only the second time in the past six years (2017: 6-4).

Brian Shaner begins his second year at Ridge as he expects more out of his group. " We're trying to get better every day. After this long lay off, it's going to be a tough road for everyone to get back into football shape. On top of that, learn and carry out assignments on both sides of the ball. We have a very confident group of seniors, so we expect them to lead us each and every day."