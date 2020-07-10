Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Indians back on the field; Bieber strikes out eight in intra-squad game

Sports

The Cleveland Indians held their first intra-squad game of preseason camp at Progressive Field Thursday evening

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Indians Baseball

Credit: cmannphoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians held their first intra-squad game of preseason camp at Progressive Field Thursday evening.

Opening Day starter Shane Bieber pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

Daniel Johnson hit a three-run home run, while fellow prospect Yu Chang also homered.

Carlos Santana finished with a pair of doubles with an RBI. Former Mahoning Valley Scrapper George Valera tallied an RBI single.

The Indians will open the regular season Friday, July 24 against the Royals. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. at Progressive Field.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award