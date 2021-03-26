Indians announce roster cuts less than a week from Opening Day

On Friday, Manager Terry Francona announced several roster decisions

Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers runs home to score during the a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians’ roster continues taking shape with the regular season opener set for next Thursday in Detroit.

Jake Bauers has won the job at first-base, while Yu Chang has also made the team. Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez has earned a spot in the bullpen. Outfielder Ben Gamel has also made the team out of spring training.

Among those who did not make the Opening Day roster: Outfielder Bradley Zimmer; Relievers Blake Parker, Anthony Gose and Kyle Nelson; First Baseman Bobby Bradley.

Francona says that final decisions on the team’s starting rotation are still being discussed.

