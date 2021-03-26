Indians announce roster cuts less than a week from Opening Day

Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers runs home to score during the a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians’ roster continues taking shape with the regular season opener set for next Thursday in Detroit.

On Friday, Manager Terry Francona announced several roster decisions.

Jake Bauers has won the job at first-base, while Yu Chang has also made the team. Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez has earned a spot in the bullpen. Outfielder Ben Gamel has also made the team out of spring training.

Among those who did not make the Opening Day roster: Outfielder Bradley Zimmer; Relievers Blake Parker, Anthony Gose and Kyle Nelson; First Baseman Bobby Bradley.

Francona says that final decisions on the team’s starting rotation are still being discussed.