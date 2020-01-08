Indians announce 32 players to attend Tribe Fest 2020

The event will take place Saturday, February 1 at the Cleveland Convention Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – 32 players, 2 coaches, and 4 Indians’ alumni will headline Tribe Fest 2020 this year. The event will take place Saturday, February 1st at the Cleveland Convention Center.

Fans can guarantee autographs and photos from Tribe players by bundling session tickets with their general admission ticket purchase.

The entire Tribe Fest 2020 roster can be found below, and more details are available at Indians.com/TribeFest.

Players (subject to change)

· Greg Allen

· Logan Allen

· Christian Arroyo

· Jake Bauers

· Shane Bieber

· Bobby Bradley

· Carlos Carrasco

· Yu Chang

· Aaron Civale

· Mike Clevinger

· Delino DeShields

· Mike Freeman

· Brad Hand

· Daniel Johnson

· James Karinchak

· Sandy León

· Francisco Lindor

· Jordan Luplow

· Triston McKenzie

· Oscar Mercado

· Tyler Naquin

· Oliver Pérez

· Roberto Pérez

· Zach Plesac

· Adam Plutko

· José Ramírez

· Franmil Reyes

· Jefry Rodriguez

· Andrew Velazquez

· Nick Wittgren

· Hunter Wood

· Bradley Zimmer

Coaching Staff

· Terry Francona

· Carl Willis

Alumni

· Brian Anderson

· Len Barker

· Joe Charboneau

· Mike Jackson