Indians’ all-time saves leader retires from baseball

Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Allen took the loss as the Twins won 7-5 on a two-run walk off home run by Eddie Rosario. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Indians’ closer Cody Allen has announced his retirement from major league baseball.

Allen was drafted by Cleveland in 2011, and played 7 years with the Indians. During that span he recorded 149 career saves, which ranks first all-time in team history.

He left Cleveland as a free agent in 2018, with a career ERA of 2.98 and 564 strikeouts.

Allen started his professional career with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2011. He played in 14 games, recorded 42 strikeouts, and posted a 2.14 ERA during his time at Eastwood Field in Niles.

Over the last 2 years, Allen signed minor league contracts with the Twins, Rangers and Cubs but was released by each team shortly thereafter.