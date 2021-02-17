Indians’ all-time saves leader retires from baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Indians’ closer Cody Allen has announced his retirement from major league baseball.
Allen was drafted by Cleveland in 2011, and played 7 years with the Indians. During that span he recorded 149 career saves, which ranks first all-time in team history.
He left Cleveland as a free agent in 2018, with a career ERA of 2.98 and 564 strikeouts.
Allen started his professional career with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2011. He played in 14 games, recorded 42 strikeouts, and posted a 2.14 ERA during his time at Eastwood Field in Niles.
Over the last 2 years, Allen signed minor league contracts with the Twins, Rangers and Cubs but was released by each team shortly thereafter.