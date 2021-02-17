Indians’ all-time saves leader retires from baseball

Cody Allen started his professional career with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2011

Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. Allen took the loss as the Twins won 7-5 on a two-run walk off home run by Eddie Rosario. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Indians’ closer Cody Allen has announced his retirement from major league baseball.

Allen was drafted by Cleveland in 2011, and played 7 years with the Indians. During that span he recorded 149 career saves, which ranks first all-time in team history.

He left Cleveland as a free agent in 2018, with a career ERA of 2.98 and 564 strikeouts.

Allen started his professional career with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2011. He played in 14 games, recorded 42 strikeouts, and posted a 2.14 ERA during his time at Eastwood Field in Niles.

Over the last 2 years, Allen signed minor league contracts with the Twins, Rangers and Cubs but was released by each team shortly thereafter.

