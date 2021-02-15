Indians add veteran reliever to bullpen mix

Philadelphia Phillies’ Blake Parker pitches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with veteran reliever Blake Parker.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was the first to report the signing.

The contract could be worth $2.5 million if incentives are met.

The 35-year old Parker reportedly had other Major League offers, but elected to sign with Cleveland.

He spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia, posting a record of 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA last season.

Parker also previously pitched for the Cubs, Mariners, Yankees, Angels, and Twins.

Indians’ pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona on Wednesday. The first full-workout is set for Monday.