Indians add veteran outfielder on minor league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have signed Outfielder Ben Gamel to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

The five year veteran spent the last two seasons with the Brewers. In the shortened season of 2020, Gamel batted .237 with three home runs and 10 RBI’s.

He previously spent time in the Major Leagues with the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

Indians’ pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Wednesday, February 17 with the first full-squad workout slated for February 22.