Indians add two more All Stars: Lindor and Hand joining Santana on AL All Star roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and closer Brad Hand were named to the AL All Star roster Sunday when pitchers and reserve players were announced by Major League Baseball.

The two will join teammate Carlos Santana on the American League roster for the 90th All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 9.

It’s the fourth consecutive All-Star Game for Lindor and third for Hand, who appeared in the last two as a member of the National League team for the Padres.

Lindor is batting .291 with 12 home runs, 27 RBI and 41 runs scored.

Hand has recorded 23 saves in 24 chances and has 32 scoreless innings to his name, along with 52 strikeouts.