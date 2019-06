CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians selected right-handed pitcher Daniel Espino with the #24 overall selection in the Major League Baseball Draft.

The 18-year-old previously committed to LSU, having previously been clocked at 99 mph during the Under Armour All-America Game last summer.

During his senior season at the Georgia Premier Academy, Espino posted an ERA of 0.32 with 106 strikeouts, allowing just two earned runs in 44 innings.