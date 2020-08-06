Indians activate outfielder acquired in Corey Kluber trade

Cleveland Indians’ Delino DeShields bats during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have activated Outfielder Delino DeShields from the injured list.

He was acquired in the off-season trade that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.

In corresponding moves, the Indians sent outfielders Greg Allen and Daniel Johnson to the team’s alternate training site.

Utility infielder Christian Arroyo was designated for assignment.

Major League Baseball teams were required to trim their roster from 30 to 28 by Thursday afternoon. Rosters will remain at 28 for the remainder of the entire regular season. Rosters will expand to 29 for doubleheaders.