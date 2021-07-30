Indians acquire speedy outfielder in trade

Houston Astros’ Myles Straw runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have acquired outfielder Myles Straw from the Houston Astros.

In the deal, Houston receives reliever Phil Maton minor league catcher Yainer Diaz.

This season in Houston, Straw is batting .262 with two home runs and 34 RBIs. The 26-year-old also has 17 stolen bases, which is the second-most in the American League. Straw is widely considered one of the fastest players in Major League Baseball.

Maton has posted a record of 2-0 this season in Cleveland, with a 4.57 ERA. In 41.1 innings of work, Maton has allowed 21 earned runs with 61 strikeouts.