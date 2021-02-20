Indians ace Bieber reports to camp after COVID-19 bout

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Champion Flashes junior forward Trayvon Edwards put back a rebound at the buzzer to help carry his team to an exciting 62-61 overtime victory over the Crestview Rebels Friday night.

The Flashes inbounded the ball with just nineteen seconds remaining in the extra period and passed the ball several times around the perimeter before Joey Fell finally took a shot from the top of the key with just a couple of ticks remaining. His shot hit off the rim, with Edwards tossing the rebound back toward the hoop. As the buzzer sounded the ball dropped through the net for the game-winner.

“We were passing it around the three-point line, Fell shot it and they didn’t box me out. So, I got the rebound, shot it up there and it went in. I just threw it up,” Edwards described the play.

“We didn’t have any timeouts remaining and they were in a 2-3 zone. We got a decent look, missed it, and Trayvon happened to be in the right spot at the right time and he was able to score at the buzzer,” Flashes coach Nathan Kish added.

The Flashes improve to 10-6 overall on the season, 6-4 in the MVAC. The Rebels fall to 8-13 on the year, 6-6 in the league.

The Rebels seemed to be in control of the game as they led by a game-high 11-points with only 1:43 remaining in the contest following a basket by Jack Yerkey. But the Flashes closed the game with an 11-0 run helped by a three by Chase Lindsay and free throws by Austin Willforth.

The Rebels led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 26-20 at halftime. They would second half with a 6-2 run to hold a 10-point, 32-22 lead at the 4:56 mark of the third quarter. But the Flashed battled back with a 15-2 run helped in part by consecutive three’s by Mason McKinney with under two minutes left in the frame to grab their first lead since the opening minutes at 37-34. They held a 37-36 lead at the end of the period.

“This was a tough one,” Rebels coach Rick Gates admitted. “We played well, we took control of the game, and then missed free throws and turned the ball over at key times down the stretch. It was frustrating, even the last play of the game. We played good defense, got them to miss the shot, and then we didn’t box out.”

The Flashes extended their lead to 41-38 early in the fourth quarter before the Rebels went on an 18-4 run to take their 11-point led with just 1:43 remaining in the contest. That set up the exciting comeback and win for the Flashes.

The Flashes were led by Edwards with 25 points and 9 rebounds. Willforth added 17 points and 9 caroms to fuel the Flashes win.

“I have to credit my kids, they never gave up,” Kish remarked. “We struggled shooting, and struggled to score, but we battled and they were able to pull it out at the end,”

The Rebels were led by Kirkland Miller with 17 points, while Anthony Cusick added 15, Jack Yerkey with 13, and Tony Perorazio with 10.

“We keep telling these kids that they would get beat by 40 points. Now we are really competitive and we beat the league leader Newton Falls, and we are able to play with everybody in the league now. Whether we win or lose, were right in the game. That we are proud of, but we need to take it up a couple of steps now,” Gates said of his Rebels team.

The Flashes will try to ride the momentum from the win into their first-round tournament game on Tuesday when they host Rootstown. The Rebels will try to bounce back Saturday night when they play at Heartland Christian.