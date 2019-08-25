Indians’ 3B Ramirez out with broken hand

Ramírez was placed on the injured list Sunday with a fractured hamate bone in his right hand.

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez, right, walks off the field with a trainer during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Indians third baseman José Ramírez has a broken right hand, an injury that could be a blow to the club’s playoff hopes.

Cleveland placed Ramírez on the injured list Sunday, saying the two-time All-Star has a fractured hamate bone. He was removed from Saturday’s game in the first inning after swinging at a pitch.

There is no immediate timetable on Ramírez’s return, but the Indians can’t afford to be without him for any time as they try to catch the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

Ramírez started slowly this season, but he’s been on a tear lately and has again been one of the Indians’ best hitters.

