CLEVELAND (AP) — The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic between Howard and Morgan State will be televised nationally as part of All-Star weekend festivities as the league expands support of historically Black colleges and universities.

The Feb. 19 game will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN2 from Wolstein Center, Cleveland State’s home arena.

Along with the exposure, the schools will receive $100,000 donations from the NBA and AT&T, with the gifts intended to support Howard and Morgan State student-athletes with academic and wellness resources.

The league expects some of its All-Stars and members of the 75th Anniversary team to attend the game.