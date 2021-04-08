In the hunt! Warren native finishes strong during first round of The Masters

Jason Kokrak tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jason Kokrak finished near the top of the leaderboard on Thursday

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak finished near the top of the leaderboard during Round One of The Masters on Thursday.

Kokrak shot a 1-under 71 today and is currently six strokes off the lead.

He finished his first round with a birdie on hole number 18 but nearly eagled it when his approach shot fell just inches from the cup.

Kokrak was red hot down the stretch, closing out the round with a birdie on four of the last seven holes.

He will tee off in Round Two this Friday at 9 a.m.