In the Hunt! Warren JFK grad in the top ten at the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 6-under, 64 in the 3rd round of the Wyndham Championship Saturday to jump into the top ten for the tournament.
Kokrak now sits at 12-under after the first three rounds.
It is the 2nd-straight day the former Eagle shot a 64.
After four consecutive pars to open his round, Kokrak made an eagle on 5.
He would follow that with birdies on 7, 9, 13, and 15.
Kokrak did not record a bogey on the day.
The final round is slated for Sunday with Kokrak going off in the 2PM group with Rory Sabbatini. Coverage begins on WKBN at 3PM.