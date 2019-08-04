In the Hunt! Warren JFK grad in the top ten at the Wyndham Championship

Jason Kokrak blasts out of the sand at 15th green with the gallery watching during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Jason Kokrak is just 5 shots back of the lead heading into the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a 6-under, 64 in the 3rd round of the Wyndham Championship Saturday to jump into the top ten for the tournament.

Kokrak now sits at 12-under after the first three rounds.

It is the 2nd-straight day the former Eagle shot a 64.

After four consecutive pars to open his round, Kokrak made an eagle on 5.

He would follow that with birdies on 7, 9, 13, and 15.

Kokrak did not record a bogey on the day.

The final round is slated for Sunday with Kokrak going off in the 2PM group with Rory Sabbatini. Coverage begins on WKBN at 3PM.