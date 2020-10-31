In dominating fashion, Hickory advances to the District championship game for first time in 4 years

Hornets improve to 7-0 as the defense shut out Slippery Rock

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – For the second time in 13 days – Hickory defeated Slippery Rock, 51-0. The Hornets will move on to face Grove City in the District 10 Class 3A Championship next week. This will mark Hickory’s first trip back to the district title tilt since 2016.

Hickory (7-0) has defeated Slippery Rock three times this year by a combined score of 124-7.

On the Rockets’ first play from scrimmage (began on their own 1-yard line after stopping the Hornets on downs), Rocco Iacino tackled Slippery Rock’s Ryan Montgomery in the endzone for a safety.

After the ensuing kickoff, Jackson Pryts ran in from 6-yards away to give Hickory a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Michael Henwood scored once on a long touchdown run (78 yards) and threw a score to Ramarion Whitehead from 20-yards out to give the Hornets a commanding 23-0 lead. Tonight, Henwood became the first Mercer County player to throw for over 4,000-yards and rush for over 1,500-yards in a career.

District 10 Championships

Hickory – 9 (1988, 1989, 1991, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

The Rockets fall to 2-6.

Scoring Chart

Hickory, 51-0

First Quarter

H – Rocco Iacino, tackle in the end zone for a safety (H 2-0)

H – Jackson Pryts, 6-yard TD run (H 9-0)

Second Quarter

H – Michael Henwood, 78-yard TD run (H 16-0)

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 20-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 23-0)

Third Quarter

H – Clay Wiesen, 18-yard TD run (H 30-0)

H – Clay Wiesen, 3-yard TD run (H 37-0)

Fourth Quarter

H – Michael Henwood, 5-yard TD run (H 44-0)

H – Jackson Pryts, 35-yard fumble return for TD (H 51-0)

