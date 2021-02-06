In a low-scoring affair, Mooney bests Lake Center Catholic

Cardinals have won three of their last four games

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Pepperney and Mike Pelini each scored 10 in Mooney’s 39-29 win over Lake Center Christian. Pepperney connected on two 3-pointers while Pelini made 3 of 4 from the foul line.

Mick Hergenrother finished with 7 points for the Cardinals.

Mooney (11-4) will now play at Louisville on Tuesday.

The game was part of the Kosta Koufos Classic held at GlenOak High School.

Ethan Bower scored a game-high 15 points for Lake Center.

The Tigers (6-13) will play host to Mogadore on Tuesday.