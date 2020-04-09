“In a few years, Oscar will be world-known” – KC’s Mancino describes Tshiebwe’s dominance heading to NBA Draft process

The former Kennedy Catholic standout officially declared for the NBA Draft Wednesday, but can return to West Virginia if he chooses.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic standout Oscar Tshiebwe officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday.



Coming off his freshman season at West Virginia, Tshiebwe is a dominant force around the basket. He hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and transferred to Kennedy Catholic High School as a junior, helping the Golden Eagles complete a run of four-straight State Championships.

“Nobody is going to outwork Oscar,” said Kennedy Catholic boys head coach Rick Mancino. “Oscar is going to do what he has to do to be the best player.”

Now standing 6-foot-9, 258 pounds, there’s few players that can match the physicality and athleticism of Tshiebwe, even at the major Division I level. As a freshman at West Virginia, he led his team with 11 points and over 9 rebounds per game.

“You saw what he did this year, he almost averaged a double-double and he only played about 21 minutes a game compared to some of those guys that were playing 34-35 minutes a game,” said Mancino. “He’ll rise to the occasion, he plays better against better competition.”

On Wednesday, Oscar officially declared for the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25th, but could get pushed back to August or September depending on how the league moves forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With no games right now, there’s also no draft workouts but Tshiebwe is allowed to discuss his options with NBA teams.

“With him not being able to work out for the teams, I think you have to see him in person to see how dominant he is and how fast he is,” said Mancino. “Unfortunately for Oscar, I think it hurts him a little bit if they don’t have those workouts because he’s so impressive to see in person.”

Under the new NBA draft rules, Oscar is allowed to return to college if he chooses.

“Whatever he decides, I think he’s going to be successful, that’s Oscar,” said Mancino. “A few years from now, we’re going to be talking about somebody who’s going to be worldly-known.”