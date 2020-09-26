Impressive West Middlesex posts back-to-back wins after topping Mercer

Big Reds have won their last two games by a combined score of 45-7

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Big Reds corral the Mustangs, 35-7. West Middlesex has now defeated Mercer 8 times in a row.

Middlesex began the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run from Ty Tate to culminate their opening 11-play drive which began at the 23-yard line following a Mercer punt.

In the second quarter, the Big Reds’ scored three more touchdowns on the ground by Colby Johnson, Ian Smith and Alex Rea respectively.

To open the second half, Eddie Lowe took the kickoff 76-yards to extend the Big Reds’ lead to 35-0.

After the Mustangs’ first two offensive possessions ended in a turnover in the second half, Aidan Bright went in from 2-yards out to end West Middlesex’s shutout at 35-7 in the fourth quarter.

Mercer’s last win against West Middlesex came on November 4, 2011 (42-6).

SCORING CHART

West Middlesex, 35-7

First Quarter

W – Ty Tate, 1-yard TD run (W 7-0)

Second Quarter

W – Colby Johnson, 6-yard TD run (W 14-0)

W – Ian Smith, 1-yard TD run (W 21-0)

W – Alex Rea, 1-yard TD run (W 28-0)

Third Quarter

W – Eddie Lowe, 76-yard kickoff return for TD (W 35-0)

Fourth Quarter

M – Aidan Bright, 2-yard TD run (W 35-7)

Next week, Mercer (1-2) will play Kennedy Catholic while West Middlesex (2-1) takes on the Raiders at Reynolds.

Upcoming Schedules

Mercer

Oct. 2 – Kennedy Catholic

Oct. 9 – Reynolds

West Middlesex

Oct. 2 – at Reynolds

Oct. 9 – Kennedy Catholic