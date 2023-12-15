BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol improves to 5-0 after its 61-29 victory over Windham.

Jack Berry led the way for the Panthers as he finished with 20 points. Mikey Burbach added 12 and Kaiden Kohler scored all 7 of his points in the first quarter.

Bristol scored all 61 of its points in the first three quarters.

Next up for the Panthers will be a trip on Tuesday to take on Chalker.

Carlos Bruton, Nick Hopper and Jake Collins all scored 6 points for the Bombers.

Windham will play host to Southeast on Tuesday.