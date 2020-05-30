Immediate impact: Jarvis off to fast start at Illinois after transferring from YSU

Mathews grad Addy Jarvis won six games for the Illini this spring with a 2.42 ERA before the pandemic canceled the remainder of the season

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Addy Jarvis was an All State pitcher at Mathews and record-breaker at YSU.



In 2019, she set the single game and single season records for the Penguins as a freshman.

“The records are cool but at the time, I really didn’t think about it,” said Jarvis. “I was just doing my thing and the team helped a lot.”

Jarvis was named Horizon League Freshman of the Year but in late October, she decided to explore her options by entering the transfer portal. She drew immediate interest from numerous schools, including Illinois, where she enrolled in January.

“It gives me I guess a better shot to the women’s College World Series, which is everyone’s goal,” said Jarvis. “Just kind of a bigger school, big opportunity, something I feel like most people wouldn’t have passed up.”

Jarvis made an immediate impact for the Illini, earning six wins in 10 starts this spring. She also ranked 13th in the Big Ten with a 2.42 ERA.

“There’s going to be good players on every team,” said Jarvis. “So you can get upset at any time by any school, doesn’t matter the conference.”

Now back in her hometown Vienna, Jarvis has been staying sharp with home workouts and pitching in her basement.

“You just have to make everything like a game-like situation unless you’re doing like small mechanical things,” she said. “Usually I’ll do counts and put myself in a stressful situation in my mind.”

Jarvis still has three years of eligibility left at Illinois. Next year, they hope to make their fourth Regional appearance in the last five years.

“Coming forward, hopefully we can get a Big Ten championship and then a Regional,” said Jarvis. “We’ve got a lot of talent to do so and a lot of grit and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”