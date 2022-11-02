YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garrett Covington started his basketball career at Youngstown State in 2017 and has played in 122 games over the last five seasons.

“I joke about it all the time that I’m like a relic here, or something that doesn’t really go away,” Covington said. “But it’s kind of, it’s kind of cool to see the progression of a program and to see the development.”

Covington played in just three games last year before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. After being granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA, he returns for a sixth season with the Penguins as a graduate student.

“It’s a remarkable story to be at a university for six years,” said YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “It was a really special moment when he called and said he was coming back. It was kind of a shocker… so I’m really excited to see what he does in his final year for sure.”

“To have another opportunity and to be welcomed back into this program makes me more excited and want to give everything that I have for this last year,” Covington said.

The YSU men’s basketball team will start on Monday, Nov. 7 at Canisius.