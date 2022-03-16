CLARION, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team rolled past Otto Eldred 77-30 in the PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Watch the above video to hear from the Golden Eagles after the win.

“We finally got the elite eight monkey off our back,” head coach Justin Magestro said. “What a great win for these girls. They’ve worked so hard for the last year. I’m just elated that we’re going to the final four.”

Bellah DiNardo led the Golden Eagles with 20 points. Paris Gilmour added 13, while Layke Fields tallied 11. Monique Vincent also reached double figures with 10.

“I’m so excited,” DiNardo said. “This is what we worked for for so long. The last couple years that I’ve been on the team, we’ve never made it past the elite eight, so I’m really excited that we’re onto the final four and I know we’re going to make it all the way to states.”

Kennedy Catholic improves to 24-2 on the season. The Golden Eagles advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005.

KC advances to face Portage in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals on Saturday, March 19. Site and time is to be determined.