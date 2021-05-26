‘I’m just amazed’: West Branch girls flying high after win in sweet 16

The West Branch softball team will play for a regional championship on Saturday

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch softball team will play for a regional championship after a 12-2 victory over Revere Wednesday night.

Watch the video above to hear from senior Jordan Anderson and head coach Sis Woods.

“I’m just amazed. It just feels so good right now,” Anderson said. “Just coming out of this last inning, hitting so much, taking what she gave us, it’s just such a great feeling.”

“We started to be more patient at the plate and moving runners and had some huge hits,” Woods said. “But again, Jordan pitched very well to keep us in the game early.”

West Branch advances to face Wooster Triway this Saturday at 1 p.m. Triway earned their trip to the finals after a 10-7 victory over Marlington.