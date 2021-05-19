‘I’m going to bring my best every day’: Thiel College signs pair of Ursuline standouts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline seniors Luke Campbell and Anthony DeLuca will continue their academic and athletic careers at Thiel College.

Watch the video above to hear from the Irish seniors about his college choice.

“They’re getting a committed person. I’m going to bring my best every day no matter if we’re doing bad, good, whatever the case may be,” says Ursuline defensive end Luke Campbell. “I’m already putting on weight, getting stronger. So I’m not even in the program yet but I’m still doing my best to help further their program.”

“I think it’s going to be a really good time,” says Ursuline lineman Anthony DeLuca. “I’m happy that I get to have another four good years with Luke and we’re really excited to go there and help turn the program into a winning program, and bring great success there.”

Campbell and DeLuca were part of four football players at a signing ceremony on Wednesday. Lineman Rhyan Pegues will continue his academic and athletic career at Baldwin Wallace, and tailback Dante Walker committed to Youngstown State University.

The Ursuline football team also had two players commit to Division One programs during the winter signing period. Senior wideout Matthew Reardon signed with Miami, and Terrell Dillworth signed with the United States Air Force Academy.