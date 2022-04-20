LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate Oscar Tshiebwe is returning to the University of Kentucky for his senior season.

The college junior made the announcement with a powerful video released on social media Wednesday.

Tshiebwe, an NBA Draft prospect, was the first player in Kentucky history to be a unanimous Player of the Year selection. He won the Wooden Award, Naismith Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and was a First Team All-American by the AP and Sporting News.

The University of Kentucky junior averaged over 17 points per game this season and led the entire country with over 15 rebounds per contest.

Tshiebwe was a two-time state champion at Kennedy Catholic High School. He was a McDonald’s All-American that averaged over 23 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and three blocks per game during his senior season.