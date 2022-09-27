YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Football team will start conference play this Saturday against the defending national champions, North Dakota State.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Doug Phillips and the players about the challenge of taking on the number-one-ranked team in the country.

“For us, they’re the standard, to see where you are, to use as a measuring stick,” said YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “We did that in November, and guess what: we’re far off. Using that as a measuring stick, knowing we have to get to that point that we can compete with the best in our league.”

“I think we have to go into it as if it’s just another game because we can’t think of these guys like they’re gods,” said Penguins lineman David Metzler. “We have to go into the game like it’s just another game, and if we do play our game, then we’re going to have the outcome we want.”

“I really like the chance to be an underdog,” said Penguins defensive back Jordan Trowers. “I like having people doubt me and people think I’m not good enough and we’re going to lose. So I’m not looking at them like they’re the number one team. I’m looking at it like it’s just another game.”

“The one thing I’ll say about our kids, I’m not worried about our kids walking in anywhere and not being physical and not playing hard with great effort. I’m not,” said Phillips. “That’s got to be our standard. I’ll take these guys into battle versus anybody. I’m proud of them and excited to be their head football coach.”

The Penguins and Bison kickoff this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the FargoDome in North Dakota.