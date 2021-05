Fitch is heading to the District Finals after they topped North Canton Hoover on Monday in the semifinals

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hungry Austintown-Fitch softball team rallied to beat Chardon in the District Semifinals 4-2 Monday evening.

Watch the video above to hear from the team after the win.

Maddy Taylor hit a two-run home run to give the Falcons the lead in the fifth inning. She also recorded a sacrifice fly to drive in another run in the victory.

The Falcons advance to face North Canton Hoover in the Division I District Final on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Austintown Fitch High School.