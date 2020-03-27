“I would love to have my extra year of eligibility” – Akron’s Logan Bell recaps shortened freshman season

The former Lisbon pitcher had his freshman season cut short with the Zips after just 13 games this spring.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Akron brought back their baseball program this year following a four-year hiatus due to budget cuts. Former Lisbon pitcher Logan Bell was part of the inaugural season this spring before that was cut short.

Playing Division I baseball was a lifelong dream for Lisbon’s Logan Bell, one that became reality this spring with the Akron Zips.

“Getting to college ball, you’re playing these kids and it’s like I’m actually here,” said Bell. “There’s a moment where you realize I’m a division one baseball player like this is it, this is my life.”

Bell was a Preseason All Ohio performer last year for the Blue Devils and even started a game for the Zips this spring against Marshall.

“I’ve definitely matured as a pitcher, in high school I was just a thrower, I could just overpower people if wanted to,” said Bell. “But I’m learning how to be a pitcher in college, like I want to throw my ball here.

Back on March 12th, the Zips were heading to Nashville, Tennessee for a weekend series against Lipscomb when the news came down of canceling the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got to the hotel, Coach [Chris] Sabo addressed us and told us hey look, we’re gonna try to go get a practice in. About an hour and half later, he told us the game’s been called.”

The inaugural season was ultimately canceled for the Zips after just 13 games. But Bell, an early childhood education major, still has at least three years of baseball left and could get that extra year back. Back on March 13th, the NCAA said they would grant eligibility relief for spring athletes, finalizing details “at a later date”. Bell said he’s certainly interested in gaining the extra year, but has not discussed the details with coaches yet.

“I’d love to have my extra year of eligibility because then that gives me a chance to complete my full degree before I’m actually done playing baseball in college.”