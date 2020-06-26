‘I was impressed’: Chaney football coach talks about his experience with with Vice President Mike Pence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney head football coach Chris Amill had a lot of questions for Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, and he came away from the meeting impressed.

You can listen to the entire interview with Amill in the video above.

“It was a good experience,” says Amill. “He seemed sincere.”

Amill admitted that he and the vice president might not share the same political views, but there is room to work together to help the city of Youngstown.

“Youngstown is good,” says Amill. “Our police department, I think, is one of the greatest there is when it comes to this stuff in building relationships and community involvement, but like Desmond [Marrow], sooner or later you are going to leave Youngstown. Then what? Those are the things I want to know and those are the things he didn’t have a concrete answers for.”

Amill is referencing the violent arrest of former Cardinal Mooney football star Desmond Marrow in 2018 by Atlanta police. The video of that arrest made national headlines.