YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite falling to Dayton on the road last week, the Youngstown State men’s basketball team is trending in the right direction after hitting 13 three-pointers with four different players in double figures.

Not many teams saw their roster shuffle like the Penguins, with 12 new players on the roster when they began the 2023-24 season.

“So trying to get 12 new players [to] understand how important each game is [is] the target that we’ve set here, the standard that we’ve said here, things we’re trying to accomplish,” said head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “But that’s what I love, I love building a team and our teams have always gotten better. I think we have a good makeup of guys.”

As the team keeps jelling together, these two upcoming Horizon League games can do wonders for the confidence of the new Penguins.

“That can make a huge jump from our togetherness, like if you have guys that we needed to step up, stepped up, that’s just going to bring us even more tighter, even faster,” said YSU guard Bryson Langdon. “Each game, each practice is growing so every time we practice, every time we go out there for games, we learn something new about ourselves and it just goes from there.”

YSU begins Horizon League play by hosting Cleveland State, with a chance to pick up Calhoun’s 100th career win with the school. But ultimately, Calhoun just wants to see this team reach the levels he knows they are capable of.

“I want it for our guys really bad. When you bring in 12 new players, you want to see that lightbulb come on and just shine. I want these guys to shine,” Calhoun said. “I want them to see the ball go through the basket. I want to see the excitement that we had in that first half in Dayton. I want to see our bench into the game, I want to see fans back in the building.”

Last season, this matchup was split with the home team taking each game in a year that the Penguins claimed the regular season title.

This year, even the “new guys” understand how big this game is early in the season.

“It is everything for our level of basketball with mid-majors. If we don’t win the conference, if we don’t win Horizon League, we can’t go to the tournament,” Langdon said. “So like every game, the conference is a big deal no matter who we play.”

YSU tips off against Cleveland State on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.