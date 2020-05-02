“I want to come in and grind” – Struthers’ Carson Ryan discusses his commitment to YSU basketball

Struthers senior Carson Ryan will join the Penguins as a preferred walk-on next season and is expected to officially sign with YSU next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Carson Ryan officially committed to continue his career at YSU Friday, joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

100% committed Coach Calhoun and YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY 🤍❤️🖤 @YSUMensHoops pic.twitter.com/4E1fEAq4LY — Carson Ryan (@carson_ryan4) May 2, 2020

Ryan burst onto the scene his freshman season with the Wildcats. He broke into the starting lineup as a 14-year-old, becoming one of the top local players in his class. That summer, he attended a YSU basketball camp, catching the eye of then new head coach Jerrod Calhoun.



“In my mind, I think I always knew that I wanted to play at YSU,” said Ryan. “I think that I fell in love with it since I was a sophomore. Just the culture that they have going, it’s something I want to be around.”

Ryan went on to become a 1,000-point scorer at Struthers and a 1st Team All Northeast Ohio performer. He will start as a preferred-walk on for the Penguins. Ryan was also looking at Fairmont State and VMI.

“I feel that I have a very high [basketball] IQ,” said Ryan. “I know how to play the game and I know how to play at a very high level. My unselfishness is a big part of who I am. I think that my greatest ability is passing.”

Ryan stands 6’6″, 185 pounds and is looking to play the 2 or 3 spot at the next level. He plans to study Business at YSU.

“It’s my hometown, I love this place it raised me,” he said. “I want to come in, grind, and just become the best me that I can be. I think in two to three years, I can really help the program.”