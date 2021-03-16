‘I want them to taste victory’: YSU ready for second half of season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first half of the season is over for the YSU football team. The Penguins are coming off four losses to four teams all ranked in the Top-Ten

“Our boys are going to fight every Saturday. They showed that last Saturday,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “Now we’ve got to show the consistency to finish, and I want them to taste victory.”

Watch the video above to hear more from YSU head coach Doug Phillips.

“When you walk out at halftime, you always say it 0-0 and we have to go play a second half, the same thing in a season, says Phillips. “We learned a lot in the last four weeks. We learned a lot about ourselves. We learned a lot about our team, offensively, defensively, and special teams. Now lets walk out into the second half of the season and let’s focus on one play at a time, one day at a time, and one game at a time. We’ve got four weeks to really try to get this football team better than they were four weeks ago, and better than where they are today.”

“As far as the team morale, the morale is great,” says YSU senior linebacker Grant Dixon. “Obviously it hasn’t gone how we wanted it but Coach Phillips says second half of the season, we got four more games left to keep improving and show what Youngstown football is all about. Coach Phillips says every day stack good days on top of good days, and eventually we’ll stack great days.”

This Saturday, Youngstown State will host South Dakota. a team that returns 9 starters from an offense that hung 56 points on the Penguins last season. They kick off with the Coyotes Saturday at 12pm.