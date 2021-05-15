‘I thought you guys were boosters’: Steelers rookie Najee Harris surprised by media at practice

Najee Harris was surprised the media saw parts of his first practices as a Steeler

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris has impressed in his first two days at rookie minicamp.

But there are still some things to learn for the new professional.

During his post-practice interview, Harris was asked about several one-handed catches he made but was surprised the media saw it.

“Man, I thought you all were boosters,” Harris said Saturday. “That’s crazy.”

Last season, Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and scored 26 touchdowns for Alabama.

With 57 career touchdowns, Harris is the Crimson Tide’s all-time leader for total touchdowns in a career. Over four seasons at Alabama, Harris recorded 3,843 career rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns.