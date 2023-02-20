YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team can make history Tuesday night.

The Penguins are one win away from clinching a share of the Horizon League title, which would mark their first regular season conference championship in school history.

“Our guys are older so they understand the standings. They understand how this works. They’ve really understood it all year long and I think that’s why we’re in the position we’re in,” said YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “So I think they want to make history. I think they understand what’s in front of them. I think they understand it’s going to be hard. You know, the hardest thing to do is to finish it.”

Youngstown State has won 22 games this season, the most they’ve ever had as a Division One program. Tuesday night, they travel to Robert Morris where they could earn the Number One seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

“I can just tell from, at the beginning of the season to now, just how our fan base has grown just every game,” said Penguins senior forward Adrian Nelson. “It’s really just amazing to see and just how everyone just is really loving Youngstown basketball right now. So just the more fans we have at games, I feel like that helps us bring our energy levels up and they’re much needed throughout.”

Youngstown State and Robert Morris will tip off Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the UMPC Events Center.