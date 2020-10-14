‘I think they messed up bad’: Potters playing with ‘chip on their shoulder’ after low playoff seed

East Liverpool is coming off their first playoff win in 18 years and will face West Branch Saturday on WKBN's Game of the Week

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool football team will get a rematch with 3rd-seeded West Branch Saturday night in a Division IV playoff matchup on WKBN’s Game of the Week.

Last Saturday, the #14-seed Potters won their first playoff game in 18 years by defeating Gilmour Academy – 41-14. East Liverpool has never won two playoff games in a single season.

The Potters went 3-3 in the regular season, with all three losses to quality, state-ranked teams. Head coach Josh Ludwig said his team deserved a better seed from coaches in their region who voted.

“Do we have a chip on our shoulder about that? Sure, everyone here does, staff and players, but seeds don’t matter,” said Ludwig. “The OHSAA had a great idea this year to try and get the seedings, but I think they messed up with us, and I think they messed up bad. But we’re still super excited where that leaves us. The best thing about a playoff is, you win and you’re in.”

“We’ve been the underdog all season and everybody has been counting us out, but we’ve been showing up and proving them wrong on Friday nights,” said Howard Williams, senior quarterback. “We just got the grit on this team that we just want to go out there and win every game.”

Watch the full interview with Coach Ludwig and Howard Williams in the video above.

