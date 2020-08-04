‘I still want to win Lombardis… plural:’ Steelers’ Roethlisberger ready to roll following elbow surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke to the media for the first time since his season-ending injury early last season

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – “I’m very nervous, by the way, I am not sure why,” said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Tuesday. “I haven’t spoken to you guys in so long.”

It’s been nearly a year since Roethlisberger has had a press conference. Roethlisberger had a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2 a season ago, one so bad that doctors say they haven’t seen it before.

“There’s flexor tendons attached to the elbow, five of them,” Roethlisberger said. “And I tore three of them off the bone. From what I have been told, it has never happened to a quarterback to this magnitude. One, maybe two, torn off, but from what I understand, not three.”

Big Ben threw for the first time Monday at Steelers training camp at Heinz Field — a sense of normalcy for the veteran in a not-so-normal camp.

“My arm feels really, really good,” Roethlisberger said. “We threw a lot of balls yesterday. Kind of waking up today to see how it was going to feel, and it feels great. This is a little different training camp because we aren’t doing 1-on-1s or 7-on-7s. Right now, we are building up and working on timing with receivers, tight ends, backs and things like that. But I have had no setbacks, and it feels really, really good.”

That is something Steelers fans should be excited to hear. Something else that should light a fire within the fan base is Roethlisberger’s expectations for the rest of his career.

“I definitely feel like I have some good years left in me,” says Roethlisberger. “That was definitely a motivating factor to come back showing that I still have it in the tank, that I still have a lot to give this team, I still have a lot to give the fans, and I still want to win Lombardis… And I say that with a plural at the end.”