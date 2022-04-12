YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “It would be mind-boggling,” says former Youngstown State Men’s basketball player Naz Bohannon. “It would still be that same dream come true that every kid thinks about.”

Bohannon, a former all-horizon league selection is set for the draft but not the NBA draft, but the upcoming NFL Draft as a tight end.

“This past year when the idea came up again I thought maybe God is trying to tell me something, maybe I should pursue it,” Bohannon says.

“It was the game plan that was brought to me, I believed in it and we are in the process of executing that game plan so I have the best shot of making it happen.”

Bohannon played four seasons with the Penguins before heading to Clemson for his final year. The idea of a college basketball player making the shift to pro football isn’t a new one.

Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez was one of the first, Kent State product Antonio Gates could soon join Gonzalez in the Hall. There are also several others, including one that Bohannon has been in close contact with.

“I have been blessed to be mentored by Marcus Pollard,” Bohannon says. “So he has been great to pick his brain and tell me what it takes to play the position and also another bridge of confidence that this can be done if you put in the work.”

Bohannon attended Clemson footballs Pro Day. Even though he didn’t participate in drills, teams were able to see all 6 foot 6 of his long frame.

“Seeing all 32 teams and multiple scouts from the teams. Head coaches like Mike Tomlin. There are there to see those guys but they see you walking around there too and they see your stature, and I passed the eye test. It got me excited, it kicked a fire up under me.”

Bohannon did play football at Lorain High School. He is currently working out everyday trying to post solid combine times for teams to get a base of what he can do before the draft. But Bohannon tells me, he knows his dream does not live or die by the draft.

“There is a bunch of guys who have wrote their own story,” says Bohannon. “So there is a plan in action, that if I do not have the film, they don’t know the numbers, they didn’t call that day but here is the route. Here is a rookie minicamp the week after. Lets get to this tryout, lets get the numbers in. If you sign a contract, again you write your own story, you leave your own legacy.”