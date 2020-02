The Warren Harding grad said he's talked to almost every NFL team and is willing to play any position

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad Lynn Bowden is one of the 337 college prospects across the country invited to the NFL Combine this year.

Watch the video above to hear what Bowden had to say Tuesday in Indianapolis.

During the interview, Bowden said he’s talked to almost every NFL team and is willing to play any position.

Bowden said he will not run during this week’s combine due to hamstring strain, but he will run during the University of Kentucky’s Pro Day on March 27.