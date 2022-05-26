STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped Lake Center Christian 5-4 in thrilling fashion in the Division IV District Final on Thursday at Cene Park.

Tied at four in the bottom of the 7th inning, JFK’s Michael Mauro singled to right.

Gavin Shrum raced around third base, slid down halfway home, then got back up, and danced around the catcher to touch home plate to score the game-winner in a walk-off fashion.

Following the win, Shrum and head coach Jim Ciambotti spoke with Sports Team 27.

Watch the video above to hear their emotional postgame thoughts.