‘I have unfinished business’: YSU’s Mary Dunn set to graduate, seeking 5th year return to Penguins program

The YSU senior missed all but four games this year due to injury and is looking for a medical redshirt from the NCAA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It wasn’t the way Youngstown State women’s basketball senior Mary Dunn thought the year would go. Her season was cut short thanks to a torn meniscus just four games into the season.

“It was definitely devastating,” Dunn said Friday in a FaceTime interview. “I had a lot of plans personally and for the team. So it was really upsetting that I didn’t get to do that but I did get to see another side of the game and work on my leadership skills.”

Dunn was a pre-season All-Horizon First Team selection this year and could be one again next year. Dunn has requested a medical redshirt from the NCAA, which would give a fifth year with the Penguins. Dunn meets all of the requirements to get the redshirt and is awaiting the NCAA’s decision.

“I love Youngstown,” Dunn said. “I have a lot of unfinished business there too. So, personally, I know that I can do a lot of things and as a team, we can do a lot of things. So if I get this approved, we will have everyone coming back and I really think it will be a great year. So I am really hoping to get this approved.”

Dunn is set to graduate on Saturday, but if she is granted the redshirt, she has all intentions of coming back to continue her education and have one last chance with the Penguins.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “I am graduating tomorrow with my two degrees, communication and sociology. Then this summer I will start my master’s in professional communications. It is unlimited what we can do next year — I am expecting nothing less than a Horizon League Championship and a NCAA Tournament appearance.”