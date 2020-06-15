‘I have been waiting for this’: Class B baseball returns to the Valley; 18-U Astro Falcons dominant in first outing

Astro blanked the Whiting Rolloffs 10-0 in their opening Class B 18U game of the season which started Sunday

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Class B baseball returned Sunday as the league began their season following health and safety guidelines set forth by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

All three divisions are having a season (14U, 16U and 18U), playing 18 games each plus a postseason.

The U18 Astro Falcons got off to a hot start, topping Whiting Rolloffs 10-0 in five innings.

Champion grad and Ohio University baseball player Andrew Russell pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits with 6 Ks.

Canfield grad and Charlotte freshman Dom Pilolli went 1-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Columbiana senior Chase Franken had a hit and scored twice.