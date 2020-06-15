Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

‘I have been waiting for this’: Class B baseball returns to the Valley; 18-U Astro Falcons dominant in first outing

Sports

Astro blanked the Whiting Rolloffs 10-0 in their opening Class B 18U game of the season which started Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Class B baseball returned Sunday as the league began their season following health and safety guidelines set forth by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

All three divisions are having a season (14U, 16U and 18U), playing 18 games each plus a postseason.

The U18 Astro Falcons got off to a hot start, topping Whiting Rolloffs 10-0 in five innings.

Champion grad and Ohio University baseball player Andrew Russell pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits with 6 Ks.

Canfield grad and Charlotte freshman Dom Pilolli went 1-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

Columbiana senior Chase Franken had a hit and scored twice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award