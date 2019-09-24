‘I gotta learn to enjoy the wins more’: Coach Pelini and YSU ready for Robert Morris

The YSU Football team is off to its best start in seven years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team is off to its best start in seven years and this Saturday, can finish non-league play undefeated when it hosts Robert Morris.

“Sometimes I gotta learn to enjoy the wins a little more than I do,” said YSU Head Coach Bo Pelini. “I’m the first one to admit that, but I’m always thinking down the road.”

Youngstown State is a perfect 3-0 all-time against the Colonials but, perhaps more importantly, this Saturday marks the start of a nine-game stretch for the Penguins heading into conference play.

“We will not overlook this football team,” Pelini said. “You gotta expect anything. We’re going to get their best shot.”

“We can’t take this game for granted,” said Penguins’ senior wideout Ryan Emans. “We gotta come out and work and prepare just like we’re playing in the championship every game. Mr. Jaworski actually came and talked to us two weeks ago, and he told us mistake-free football wins football games. So that’s the one thing we’re going to try and keep going the rest of the year, is trying not to make mistakes out there.”

“I think this team does a very good job of taking it day-by-day and game-by-game,” said Penguins’ senior lineman Jacob Zinni. “I’ve been a part of good teams here and I’ve been part of teams that weren’t so great. But I think the one thing that’s stayed consistent this year is the fact that we show up every day and we work, and anything else after that will take care of itself because of our work.”

Youngstown State and Robert Morris will kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.